Local High Schools to Hold R-Word Rallies to ‘Spread the Word to End the Word’

National Spread the Word to End the Word day is Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Schools and communities across the Nation will take part in this on-going campaign to be a fan of respect and join together to stop the use of the word “retard(ed)” or as Special Olympics Southern California calls it, the “R-word.”

Over 500,000 people have pledged their support since the campaign launched in 2009, and Special Olympics hopes you can join in by making your pledge to end the use of the R-word and begin using a new R-word: “Respect.”

Locally, students at Pioneer Valley High School and St. Joseph High School will be holding “R-word” rallies on their campuses March 2 in an effort to Spread the Word to End the Word and create acceptance and inclusion on their campuses.

Pioneer Valley's rally begins at 12:20 p.m. and St. Joseph High Schools rally begins at 12:17 p.m.

Visit www.r-word.org to take the pledge and create a community of acceptance and inclusion forpeople with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For event information, contact Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County Operations Coordinator Nicolas J. Chavez at 805.928.3781 x2353 or [email protected].

— Nicolas J. Chavez represents Special Olympics Southern California.