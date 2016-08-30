Local Hikers Step Off on Norwegian Trek to Benefit Santa Barbara Teens in Recovery

Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, a group of local community leaders left Aug. 26 to be part of the 2016 Summit for Danny International Climb, Norway.

The International Summit Climbs began in 1999, four year after the death of Bob’s son Danny, who died of a drug overdose. Like many other parents who have suffered the loss of a child to alcohol and other drugs, Bob was determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others by raising funds to create an adolescent treatment center.

Climbers have trekked Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Canadian Arctic, Peru’s 20,000-foot Mount Pisco, Ecuador, Bhutan, Patagonia, Mont Blanc, Bosnia, New Zealand and the historic Camino de Santiago in Spain.

This year’s climb traverses the summits and fjords of Norway from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

Since the summit climbs began in 1999, $2.4 million dollars have been raised for treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, which is home to the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s teen treatment programs.

More than 5,000 teens have been served by the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center since it opened.

Members of the community participating n the Summit Climb include Kathleen Barth, Karen Brill, Richard Bryant, Kathleen Faccinto, Dennis Forster, John Herzog, Liz Inglese, Susan Keller, Don Lafler, Richard Lamb, Peggy Lamb, Linda Lorenzen, Dale Marquis, Sally Miller, Andrea Pighetti, Joshua Pighetti, Jacob Pighetti, Dustie Prola, Alan Roberson, Marsha Roberson, Margot Roseman, Myron Shapero, Cynder Sinclair and Suze Williams.

To find out more, support the team or an individual hiker, visit www.SFDInternational.org.

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications at CADA.