Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local Hikers Step Off on Norwegian Trek to Benefit Santa Barbara Teens in Recovery

By Catherine Remak for CADA | August 30, 2016 | 2:45 p.m.

Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, a group of local community leaders left Aug. 26 to be part of the 2016 Summit for Danny International Climb, Norway.

The International Summit Climbs began in 1999, four year after the death of Bob’s son Danny, who died of a drug overdose. Like many other parents who have suffered the loss of a child to alcohol and other drugs, Bob was determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others by raising funds to create an adolescent treatment center.

Climbers have trekked Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Canadian Arctic, Peru’s 20,000-foot Mount Pisco, Ecuador, Bhutan, Patagonia, Mont Blanc, Bosnia, New Zealand and the historic Camino de Santiago in Spain.

This year’s climb traverses the summits and fjords of Norway from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

Since the summit climbs began in 1999, $2.4 million dollars have been raised for treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, which is home to the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s teen treatment programs.

More than 5,000 teens have been served by the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center since it opened.

Members of the community participating n the Summit Climb include Kathleen Barth, Karen Brill, Richard Bryant, Kathleen Faccinto, Dennis Forster, John Herzog, Liz Inglese, Susan Keller, Don Lafler, Richard Lamb, Peggy Lamb, Linda Lorenzen, Dale Marquis, Sally Miller, Andrea Pighetti, Joshua Pighetti, Jacob Pighetti, Dustie Prola, Alan Roberson, Marsha Roberson, Margot Roseman, Myron Shapero, Cynder Sinclair and Suze Williams.

To find out more, support the team or an individual hiker, visit www.SFDInternational.org.

Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications at CADA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 