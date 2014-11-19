Homeless Woman Found Dead Near Freeway in Santa Barbara

A local 51-year-old homeless woman was found dead near the State Street northbound offramp of Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The death appears to be from natural causes, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Tom Rauch said.

The remains, found near the Five Points Shopping Center, are in an area frequented by homeless people, who often camp in the bushes.

There is no foul play suspected and there is nothing suspicious about the case, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The woman's name is not being released and the case was turned over to the Coroner's Office, he said.

Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

No further details were available.

