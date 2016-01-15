Local Hoop Shoot Winners Ready for District Contest

Six winners from the local Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot competition will be competing Sunday in the Central Coast District contest at the Page Youth Center.
The free-throw shooters advancing to the next round of the Elks National Hoop Shoot program are:
Girls age 8-9 — Carly Letendre, Foothill School
Boys 8-9 — Shams Jahangir-Arshad, Foothill School
Girls 10-11 — Mia VonProtz, Brandon School
Boys 10-11 — Nicolas Rodriguez, Coastline Christian Academy
Girls 12-13 — Ngo Dang Nhu, Foothill School
Boys 12-13 — Stephen Davis, Goleta Valley Junior High
They won titles last Saturday at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club.
The local champions will now compete against other Elks contest winners from Paso Robles to Simi Valley.
