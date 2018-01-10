Local Hotels Respond To Flooding With Special Rates

Hotels from throughout the South Coast have been responding to the need for rooms for those displaced by Tuesday morning's flooding.

With many people either evacuated from the flood area or stuck in Santa Barbara due to the closure of Highway 101, local hotel owners and managers have been stepping up to offer their facilities for those in need.

"The flooding has affected so many people in our region, and as we always do, the people of this community are stepping up to help those in need," said Ken Oplinger, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

"We thank all of these properties for supporting our community during this latest challenge," he said.

Anyone looking for accommodations, can go to to the chamber's website at www.sbchamber.org.

— Ken Oplinger for Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

