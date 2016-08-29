Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local Hub International Office Earns No. 1 Ranking

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Hub International Insurance Services Inc. | August 29, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Hub International Insurance Services Inc., whose Santa Barbara office is located at 40 E. Alamar Ave., has been ranked number one for total property/casualty agency revenue for 2015 on the 12th Annual Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report, according to Stan Darrow, CIC, of the insurance company’s Santa Barbara office.

Sponsored by AFS/IBEX, a division of MetaBank, the Insurance Journal’s report lists agencies primarily with a retail business, as opposed to wholesale. The ranking of agencies was done by information voluntarily submitted by insurance agencies.

The 2015 total for Hub International’s property/casual revenue was $1,007,636,000. The 2015 total of property/casual premiums written was $6,721,541,337. Hub’s revenue from other sources was $326,028,000 with $4,151,826,261 in other premiums written. Hub has 8,453 full-time employees and is based in Chicago. 

Hub’s Santa Barbara office originated as Caesar & Seider Insurance Services, which was then purchased by Talbot in 1999 before joining Hub in 2004. It specializes in property/casualty, business insurance, employee benefits and risk management. 

To contact the Santa Barbara office of Hub International Insurance Services Inc., call 805.682.2571. For more information on Hub International Insurance Services Inc., visit www.hubinternaitonal.com.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Hub International Insurance Services Inc.

 
