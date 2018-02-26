Local IHOPs Offer Free Pancakes to Benefit Cottage Children’s Medical Center

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County will be celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and will be offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when they make a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on this fundraising event. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised approximately $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients.
Enjoy a short stack of pancakes on Tuesday, Feb. 27, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and make a donation to help children fighting illness and injury at Cottage Children’s Medical Center.
In southern Santa Barbara area:
» 1701 State St., Downtown Santa Barbara, 895.898.1886.
» 4765 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, 805.967.3030.
» 1114 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, 805.566.4926.
In San Luis Obispo & Santa Maria:
» 212 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, 547-9140
» 202 Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria, 925-1513
Maria Zate is manager of public relations for Cottage Health.