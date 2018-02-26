Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:43 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local IHOPs Offer Free Pancakes to Benefit Cottage Children’s Medical Center

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | February 26, 2018 | 5:06 p.m.

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County will be celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and will be offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when they make a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on this fundraising event. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised approximately $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients.

Enjoy a short stack of pancakes on Tuesday, Feb. 27, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and make a donation to help children fighting illness and injury at Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

In southern Santa Barbara area:

» 1701 State St., Downtown Santa Barbara, 895.898.1886.

» 4765 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, 805.967.3030.

» 1114 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, 805.566.4926.

In San Luis Obispo & Santa Maria:

» 212 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, 547-9140

» 202 Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria, 925-1513

Maria Zate is manager of public relations for Cottage Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 