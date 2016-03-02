Local IHOPs to Offer Free Pancakes to Benefit Cottage Children Medical Center

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties will be celebrating National Pancake Day Tuesday, March 8, 2016, and will be offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when they make a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on this fundraising event. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised approximately $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients.

Enjoy a short stack of pancakes March 8 and make a donation to help children fighting illness and injury at Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

In the southern Santa Barbara area, IHOPs are located at 1701 State Street, 4765 Calle Real and 1114 Casitas Pass Road. There are also IHOPs located at 212 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and 202 Nicholson Avenue in Santa Maria.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations for Cottage Hospital.