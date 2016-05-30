Local Illuminators DELux LEDS Joins Global Lighting Challenge

From our little corner of the globe, DELux LED has committed to being a supporter of the Global Lighting Challenge (GLC). Thirteen countries and the European Commission have already endorsed the GLC and are actively contributing to achieve the 10-billion-bulb goal.

The GLC is a race to deploy 10 billion high-efficiency, high-quality and affordable lighting products (like LEDs) as quickly as possible. The GLC was launched formally in Paris December 7, 2015.

By 2030, an increase in the number of light points due to population growth, rise of the middle class and increased urbanization will lead to an expected 50 percent increase in lighting demand.

However, if we accelerate the global lighting transition to advanced lighting solutions such as LEDs (through campaigns like the Global Lighting Challenge), we can actually decrease electricity consumption from lighting by 50 percent over that same time period.

That is 50 percent more light using 50 percent less electricity!

More than just a statistic, these efforts are a socioeconomic imperative — an improvement for humanity and environment, rooted in the innovation and collaboration spurred by efficient lighting.

As a supporter of the GLC, DELux LED is committed to eradicating wasteful consumption of our earth’s natural resources. We distribute and install highly efficient LED products, which use less electricity, and therefore decrease the need to burn environmentally damaging fossil fuels required to create electricity.

At DELux LED, we are passionate about conserving our planet’s resources and vow to continue to innovate new ways to leave our Earth better than we found it.

For more information about DELux LED or to find out how to switch out your commercial or residential incandescent lighting, visit www.deluxleds.com or call 805.308.2995.

— Amber Curiel is the office manager at DELux LEDs.