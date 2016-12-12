Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local Interfaith Vigil Set for All Victims of Gun Violence

By Toni Wellen for Coalition Against Gun Violence | December 12, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara community is joining a national vigil to remember and honor the 32,000-plus lives lost to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America, and specifically to honor the victims and families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School, Goleta Post Office, Isla Vista and Han Family shootings.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence, Rev. Julia Hamilton and the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara are hosting an interfaith vigil from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 14 in the sanctuary to honor the victims and families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings and the victims of gun violence in Santa Barbara.

Clergy from eight diverse faiths will say prayers in the tradition of their faith. An altar composed of photos, memorabilia and music will embellish the ceremony. A bell will be tolled as every loss is remembered.

The focus is a rededication and a renewed call to action to reduce violence in this season during which we often speak about peace. Together, each in our individual lives, we will dedicate ourselves to holding peace in our hearts, and extending outward our spirituality with thought and action.

Communities across America will participate to shed a light on the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities.

Multiple events will take place across America between Dec. 14 and 18, coinciding with a vigil service of mourning and remembrance at Saint Marks Episcopal Church, Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, coordinated by the Newtown Foundation in partnership with Faiths United to Prevent Gun Violence, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and Organizing for Action.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is a nonprofit coalition comprised of 40 member organizations united against gun violence and committed to creating a safer community for Santa Barbara County residents through its educational programs and advocacy for effective local, state and national policies and legislation.
 
— Toni Wellen for Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 
