Local Intimacy Coach to Read From New Novel, ‘Painted in Love’

Central Coast relationship and intimacy expert and author Diana Anderson will read from her novel Painted with Love at 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum, located at 21 W. Anapamu St.

The first in a trilogy of Anderson’s novels, Painted in Love follows the story of contemporary photographer Dee Coulter, who travels to Africa where she somehow is transported in time and space to 1900 Paris, France.

The romantic novel has many twists and turns, as well as a surprise ending.

Anderson also has written several other books on how couples can improve intimacy and their relationships.

Working as an intimacy coach for the past 20 years, Anderson has helped committed couples to improve their relationships.

“Intimacy is one of the best parts of life,” Anderson says. “If people made physical bonding a priority, the world would be a happier place.”

Anderson helps couples build trust, communication skills and mutual respect, and she also assists women to get in touch with their femininity. She believes quality intimacy is important for everyone.

“I believe it will change the world,” says Anderson. “Making love opens the heart and reduces anger. It is an excellent release of emotions, much more productive than lashing out.”

Her hope is that her books will sit on the night stand at readers' homes, referred back to many times for the purpose of trying new things.

“There is something in my heart that compels me to teach people about the value of profound, loving relationships. I’ve experienced deep, intimate love, and I recognize the value of knowing someone with passion, connection, great physical pleasure and intimacy so powerful that the world disappears and all that is left is infinite love. It is this experience that I teach others how to achieve.”

— Diana Anderson is an intimacy coach, author and mother of three daughters.