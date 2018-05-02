Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:43 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Fox Jewelry Raises $56,000 for United Way Fire, Flood Relief

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Ventura County | May 2, 2018 | 7:09 p.m.
Funds raised from sale of limited-edition necklaces. Click to view larger
Funds raised from sale of limited-edition necklaces. (Courtesy photo)

Fox Fine Jewelry of Ventura will donate $56,000 to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. The jeweler raised the money through the sale of four limited-edition necklaces, including the Montecito Islands.

Fox Fine Jewelry will present the funds to United Way of Ventura County during a check presentation at 4 p.m. May 3 at its Ventura store, 560 E. Main St. The public is invited to this free event.

In response to the Thomas Fire, Fox Fine Jewelry raised nearly $60,000 for recovery efforts and gave a custom-designed diamond necklace to anyone whose home was burned or flooded. More than 550 diamond necklaces were given away.

Necklaces in sterling silver were sold for $300 with a diamond and $150 was donated. Necklaces without a diamond were sold for $100, and $50 was donated. There are four custom necklace styles: the Ventura Wave, the Ojai Mountains, the Montecito Islands and the Thrive 805.

Necklaces are available in sterling silver or gold.

“The necklace’s meaning is best summed up by a recipient,” said Debbie Fox, co-owner of Fox Fine Jewelry, “When I need strength, solace or stability, I grasp the necklace and regain courage to continue this path.”

Fox Fine Jewelry, in downtown Ventura since 1998, is owned by George and Debbie Fox.

George Fox is a certified gemologist who travels to Antwerp, Belgium, annually for diamonds. His expertise includes custom jewelry made using computer modeling, antique restoration and advanced repairs.

Debbie Fox is a CPA who is responsible for the business operations and the art gallery. She was a recipient of the Ventura Mayor’s Arts Award and the Ventura County Arts Council Award.

In 2015, Fox Fine Jewelry was awarded the Coolest Store award, the industry’s top award in the nation bestowed upon one store each year.

For more information, call 652-1800 or visit http://foxfinejewelry.com.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Ventura County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 