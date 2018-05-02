Fox Jewelry Raises $56,000 for United Way Fire, Flood Relief

Fox Fine Jewelry of Ventura will donate $56,000 to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. The jeweler raised the money through the sale of four limited-edition necklaces, including the Montecito Islands.

Fox Fine Jewelry will present the funds to United Way of Ventura County during a check presentation at 4 p.m. May 3 at its Ventura store, 560 E. Main St. The public is invited to this free event.

In response to the Thomas Fire, Fox Fine Jewelry raised nearly $60,000 for recovery efforts and gave a custom-designed diamond necklace to anyone whose home was burned or flooded. More than 550 diamond necklaces were given away.

Necklaces in sterling silver were sold for $300 with a diamond and $150 was donated. Necklaces without a diamond were sold for $100, and $50 was donated. There are four custom necklace styles: the Ventura Wave, the Ojai Mountains, the Montecito Islands and the Thrive 805.

Necklaces are available in sterling silver or gold.

“The necklace’s meaning is best summed up by a recipient,” said Debbie Fox, co-owner of Fox Fine Jewelry, “When I need strength, solace or stability, I grasp the necklace and regain courage to continue this path.”

Fox Fine Jewelry, in downtown Ventura since 1998, is owned by George and Debbie Fox.

George Fox is a certified gemologist who travels to Antwerp, Belgium, annually for diamonds. His expertise includes custom jewelry made using computer modeling, antique restoration and advanced repairs.

Debbie Fox is a CPA who is responsible for the business operations and the art gallery. She was a recipient of the Ventura Mayor’s Arts Award and the Ventura County Arts Council Award.

In 2015, Fox Fine Jewelry was awarded the Coolest Store award, the industry’s top award in the nation bestowed upon one store each year.

For more information, call 652-1800 or visit http://foxfinejewelry.com.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Ventura County.