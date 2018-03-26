Local Jewish Groups Back Anti-violence Statement

The Jewish Community Relations Committee (JCRC), and Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara expresses its support for Santa Barbara Hillel and its March 21 statement about recent threatening public online postings by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UCSB.
Threats of or calls for violence have no place in civic discourse, whether on campus or in the wider community, particularly during a time of elevated concern about violence against schools and students.
We call on SJP to renounce and condemn the use of violence, and to embrace civil discourse and respectful dialogue as the preferred approach for addressing difficult and controversial issues.
— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.