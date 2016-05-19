Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Kids Show Appreciation for Sheriff’s Office, Police Department During Peace Officer Week

A deputy sheriff receives a goody bag from 3-year-old Grace Kemp. Grace and her older brother, Noal, handed out goodies with their mother in honor of Peace Officer Week. Click to view larger
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | May 19, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.

For the third year in a row, Jaclyn Kemp, a sheriff’s deputy’s wife, and her two children have made goody bags in honor of Peace Officer Week, and they drove around town passing them out Wednesday, May 18.

The kids stopped at the Santa Barbara Police Department for their briefing and surprised officers with goody bags. They also visited Sheriff’s Office headquarters at shift change to surprise deputies as well. 

Everyone really appreciated receiving the goody bags, which contained candy and hygiene supplies such as mouthwash and anti-bacterial wash. 

Kemp’s children are 7-year-old Noal and 3-year-old Grace.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Santa Barbara Police officers with Noal and Grace Kemp. Click to view larger
