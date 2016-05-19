Local Kids Show Appreciation for Sheriff’s Office, Police Department During Peace Officer Week

For the third year in a row, Jaclyn Kemp, a sheriff’s deputy’s wife, and her two children have made goody bags in honor of Peace Officer Week, and they drove around town passing them out Wednesday, May 18.
The kids stopped at the Santa Barbara Police Department for their briefing and surprised officers with goody bags. They also visited Sheriff’s Office headquarters at shift change to surprise deputies as well.
Everyone really appreciated receiving the goody bags, which contained candy and hygiene supplies such as mouthwash and anti-bacterial wash.
Kemp’s children are 7-year-old Noal and 3-year-old Grace.
— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.