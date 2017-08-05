Local Landscape Architect to Receive Historic Preservation Award

Santa Barbara landscape architect Isabelle Greene is to receive the 2017 Preservation Design Award in the Cultural Resource Studies category for excellence in historic preservation for her contributions to the Gamble House Cultural Landscape Report.

The award will be presented on Oct. 13 at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco.

Greene was commissioned to create an historic garden at the Gamble House in Pasadena, one of the finest examples of early Craftsman architecture. Greene’s grandfather Henry Mather Greene and great-uncle Charles Greene were the architects.

In designing the garden, Greene researched the plants favored by Mary Gamble when the original gardens were planted circa 1908.

The restoration garden was planted last summer just in time for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Gamble House opening to the public. It was then dedicated to Greene's cousin, Nancy Greene Glass, in April of this year.



Isabelle Greene & Associates is a landscape architectural firm at 2613 De La Vina St.

— Isabelle Greene for Isabelle Greene & Associates.