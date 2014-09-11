Leaders Talk Drought, Economic Development at Legislative Summit

Elected officials discuss the biggest issues facing businesses at an event hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

Candor and brevity were encouraged Thursday as five South Coast elected officials convened to discuss the biggest issues facing businesses.

Drought, minimum wage changes and economic development were at the forefront of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Legislative Summit, sponsored by MarBorg Industries and Bacara Resort & Spa, where the late afternoon event assembled.

More than 100 business leaders gathered for the hour-long program and accompanying networking reception, pegged as the community’s only opportunity to hear from regional elected officials on matters most affecting commerce climate.

Keith Woods, a Santa Rosa-area businessman, returned again as moderator to keep the five officials and panelists honest and the audience laughing.

After remarking on how rarely regional lawmakers find an hour together, Woods welcomed two panelists who weren’t part of last year’s dialogue — Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Goleta Water District President Bill Rosen.

“Water, water, almost everywhere,” Woods said, focusing on the drought and how a recently enacted moratorium on new uses would impact Goleta business. “Was this a last resort?”

Rosen said the water board was forced to make the decision this week to deny all new water connections effective Oct. 1 because of a 1991 ordinance. When Lake Cachuma supplies are cut, he said, the board must act according to guidelines or open itself up to litigation.

All officials noted efforts to cut back on water usage. Schneider said the Santa Barbara City Council would soon decide whether to start up the city’s DeSal plant, and Assemblyman Das Williams urged for more incentives to make drought-tolerant landscaping and for state bond funds.

Woods turned talk to planned minimum wage increases in January, specifically whether the gain for some was worth others losing their jobs.

Second District County Supervisor Janet Wolf quoted statistics, explaining the difficulty with raising wages at the county level, but Williams identified a parallel between wages and productivity.

“I voted for it,” Williams said. “I know it’s not always easy to deal with.”

Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and Schneider agreed wage increases would not have a negative impact on tourism, even helping.

Woods said many politicians — “Not any of you, of course.” — have unrealistic views about business profit margins, which drew laughter from the crowd.

He moved on to Goleta Beach Park, where officials lauded a collaboration between the county and Goleta to maintain an erosion management plan, which should go back before the California Coastal Commission in a month after supervisors made a requested amendment, Wolf said.

“We have struggled with this issue, but we really have come together,” she said.

Rosen and Schneider didn’t have much to add, although Schneider expressed love for the park.

“Mayor Schneider sucks up to Goleta,” Woods said, pretending to jot down notes and eliciting more chuckles.

When asked about Measure M, the failed county infrastructure spending ballot measure, officials agreed creating a list of maintenance priorities — and finding funds to carry it out — was still at the forefront.

In terms of economic development strategies, Bennett said recent residential development and other construction might create opportunities for the city to work with business — i.e. providing more housing for local workers and focusing on the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet.

Schneider said Santa Barbara would soon embark on a startup project that would require regional input, an approach Wolf said she favored.

Although a disconnect often exists between local business and development and state resources, Williams said he hopes to continue speaking to stakeholders to learn their needs, notably more housing and skilled entry-level employees.

“We need to hear from you,” Williams said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .