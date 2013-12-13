Local Letter Carriers to Collect Food Saturday to Benefit Foodbank

This Saturday, local letter carriers will be collecting nonperishable food donations to “Stamp Out Hunger.”

For over 20 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has been held during the month of May. In addition to this annual drive, local letter carries have volunteered to hold a drive in December this year to help everyone in the community have enough food, especially during the holiday season.

Donations will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and its nonprofit partners.

Participating in the December food drive is simple. Just leave nonperishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox this Saturday and your letter carrier will pick it up.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.