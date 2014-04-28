Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Libraries Seek Adult, Teen Volunteers for Summer Reading Program

By Lisa Gonzalez for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | April 28, 2014 | 12:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System seeks energetic volunteers to help with all aspects of the Summer Reading Program.

The 2014 program, “Fizz, Boom, Read!,” begins June 10 and runs through July 31.

Four volunteer training sessions will be conducted at the Central Library, at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Volunteers are welcome to choose the training they wish to attend:

» Tuesday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

» Thursday, May 22, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

» Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Monday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Adults and teens interested in welcoming families, explaining the program, enrolling participants, discussing books with children, awarding prizes, and assisting with weekly family events can sign up now! Volunteers are encouraged to contact their local library branch for branch-specific needs. Teen volunteers may use volunteer hours completed to fulfill high school community service commitments. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age and entering ninth grade or higher to be eligible for this opportunity.

The annual Summer Reading Program is a library tradition that instills a lifelong love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer. Volunteer outreach efforts are supported by Partners in Education and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events or programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. For information regarding volunteer trainings, call 805.564.5674.

— Lisa Gonzalez is a youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 