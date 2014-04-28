Local Libraries Seek Adult, Teen Volunteers for Summer Reading Program

The Santa Barbara Public Library System seeks energetic volunteers to help with all aspects of the Summer Reading Program.

The 2014 program, “Fizz, Boom, Read!,” begins June 10 and runs through July 31.

Four volunteer training sessions will be conducted at the Central Library, at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Volunteers are welcome to choose the training they wish to attend:

» Tuesday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

» Thursday, May 22, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

» Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Monday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Adults and teens interested in welcoming families, explaining the program, enrolling participants, discussing books with children, awarding prizes, and assisting with weekly family events can sign up now! Volunteers are encouraged to contact their local library branch for branch-specific needs. Teen volunteers may use volunteer hours completed to fulfill high school community service commitments. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age and entering ninth grade or higher to be eligible for this opportunity.

The annual Summer Reading Program is a library tradition that instills a lifelong love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer. Volunteer outreach efforts are supported by Partners in Education and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events or programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. For information regarding volunteer trainings, call 805.564.5674.

— Lisa Gonzalez is a youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.