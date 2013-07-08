Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local Libraries Hosting ‘Zoo to You’ Wildlife Education Program for Families

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | July 8, 2013 | 3:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents Zoo to You, an educational experience about the world of animals and conservation.

Designed to fit the California Science Framework, Zoo to You’s conservation ambassadors introduce the audience to their animal friends, while teaching the importance of providing homes for displaced, abused and abandoned animals. Zoo to You brings education and adventure together to create an unforgettable learning experience. This event is best for children age 5 or older.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to an educational experience by Zoo to You on the following dates:

» 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang

» 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito

Please arrive 15 minutes early as seating is limited. These performances are part of the annual free Summer Reading Program for children and teens. Youth are encouraged to visit the library, read books and earn prizes. 

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. This event is also funded by Reliable Engineering Services. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Click here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara public libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
