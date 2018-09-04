Tuesday, September 4 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local Love Project Love Boat Setting Sail on Benefit River Cruise in France

By Don Hathaway for Hathaway Dream Vacations | September 4, 2018 | 11:39 a.m.

Hathaway Dream Vacations in Carpinteria has partnered with The Local Love Project and Chocolats du CaliBressan in Santa Barbara to host the Local Love Project River Cruise, a fundraiser to help those affected by disaster or in time of need.

The benefit cruise aboard AmaWaterways’ AmaCello departs Lyon, France, Sept. 5, 2019, for a seven-day river cruise.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to collaborate with two community leaders in hosting this fundraising cruise for the Local Love Project,” said Don Hathaway, Dream Vacations franchise owner.

“So many people have been and are still affected by the fires and floods, and we are excited to give back,” he said.

The Local Love Project River Cruise will visit Lyon, Vienne, Tournon, Avignon and Arles.

Some of the sites on this cruise include Pont du Gard Aqueduct, a truffle farm in Avignon, an olive farm in Arles, and wine and chocolate pairings hosted by Jean-Michel Carre, owner of Chocolats du CaliBressan.

Attendees will also have two onboard private events and two private excursions.
 
The Local Love Project activates and organizes members of the community to help provide items necessary to neighbors impacted by the Thomas Fire and Montecitor mudslides as they work to restore their lives.

"Totally Local VC's Local Love Project is honored to be partnering with AMA Waterways, Hathaway Dream Vacations and Chocolats du CaliBressan to help raise much needed long-term recovery funds for Thomas Fire survivors,” said CEO Kat Merrick CEO.

This will be a once in a lifetime experience that truly gives back to our community," Merrick said.

As part of World Travel Holdings, a leading travel retail network, Dream Vacations offers consumers the lowest possible pricing on cruise and land vacations through its relationships with every major cruise line and many tour operators.

Fares start at $3,749 and are based on double occupancy. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Local Love Project, or to book a trip with Dream Vacations, call 805-978-5870 or visit http://dhathaway.dreamvacationsgroups.com/TheLocalLoveProject.

— Don Hathaway for Hathaway Dream Vacations.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 