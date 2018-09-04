Local Love Project Love Boat Setting Sail on Benefit River Cruise in France

Hathaway Dream Vacations in Carpinteria has partnered with The Local Love Project and Chocolats du CaliBressan in Santa Barbara to host the Local Love Project River Cruise, a fundraiser to help those affected by disaster or in time of need.

The benefit cruise aboard AmaWaterways’ AmaCello departs Lyon, France, Sept. 5, 2019, for a seven-day river cruise.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to collaborate with two community leaders in hosting this fundraising cruise for the Local Love Project,” said Don Hathaway, Dream Vacations franchise owner.

“So many people have been and are still affected by the fires and floods, and we are excited to give back,” he said.

The Local Love Project River Cruise will visit Lyon, Vienne, Tournon, Avignon and Arles.

Some of the sites on this cruise include Pont du Gard Aqueduct, a truffle farm in Avignon, an olive farm in Arles, and wine and chocolate pairings hosted by Jean-Michel Carre, owner of Chocolats du CaliBressan.

Attendees will also have two onboard private events and two private excursions.



The Local Love Project activates and organizes members of the community to help provide items necessary to neighbors impacted by the Thomas Fire and Montecitor mudslides as they work to restore their lives.

"Totally Local VC's Local Love Project is honored to be partnering with AMA Waterways, Hathaway Dream Vacations and Chocolats du CaliBressan to help raise much needed long-term recovery funds for Thomas Fire survivors,” said CEO Kat Merrick CEO.

“This will be a once in a lifetime experience that truly gives back to our community," Merrick said.

Fares start at $3,749 and are based on double occupancy. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Local Love Project, or to book a trip with Dream Vacations, call 805-978-5870 or visit http://dhathaway.dreamvacationsgroups.com/TheLocalLoveProject.

— Don Hathaway for Hathaway Dream Vacations.