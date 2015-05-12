Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Engel & Völkers Real Estate Group Partners with Reach Out Worldwide for Nepal Survivors Benefit

By Kimberly Sky for The Venturelli Group | May 12, 2015 | 12:46 p.m.

The Venturelli Group of Engel & Völkers is partnering with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) to stage a benefit event in Santa Barbara on Friday, May 22 to support aid efforts for survivors of the devastating earthquake in Nepal.

The event will take place at the new Engel & Völkers​ office downtown, 1323 State St. next to the Arlington Theatre, from 6 to 10 p.m. and is part of the real estate group’s commitment to support a local featured charity each month through a weekly donation drive and volunteer efforts, known as Give Back Santa Barbara (Give Back SB).

Through its Give Back SB campaign, The Venturelli Group donates 10 percent of its personal proceeds from every real estate transaction to their client’s favorite local charity of choice, and have already made a generous donation to ROWW on behalf of recent real estate sales.

Give Back SB’s inaugural featured charity will be Reach Out WorldWide, a charity started by late Santa Barbara actor and producer Paul Walker. ROWW is a network of professionals possessing key first responder skills. A nine-member mobile disaster medical team from ROWW landed in Nepal last week and set up base camp in a town outside of Kathmandu. ROWW was the first type of assistance in the local town, which was in desperate need of medical care, water-purification and food supplies. Paul’s younger brother, Cody Walker, headed up the mission to Nepal in honor of his brother’s memory.

Reach Out Worldwide is a network of professionals possessing key first responder skills. (Reach Out Worldwide photo)

“This mission is very close to my heart. Watching my mom trek to an unexplored region of the area and seeing and hearing firsthand the incredible light in the eyes of those special Tibetan and Nepalese souls, I am more committed than ever to ensuring the Venturelli Group shows up in the most powerful way we can to bring resources to ROWW and Nepal as quickly and effectively as possible. We need the support of the collective community now more than ever before. It is my one wish that Santa Barbara and Montecito residents will take action and treat this tragedy as we would our own,” says Kimberly Sky, business development for The Venturelli Group.

The free benefit event is supported by Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery and will include live music, giveaways and gourmet catered food celebrating Nepal. Locals are encouraged to participate by attending the Benefit on Friday May 22. We strongly encourage and welcome volunteers and local vendors to contact us and offer any assistance they can provide.

About The Venturelli Group

The Venturelli Group of Engel & Völkers has a vast understanding of the local luxury real estate market encompassing Santa Barbara, Montecito, Hope Ranch and beyond. The company is passionate about giving back to their community, and through their Give Back SB campaign have already raised over $11,500 to date for local charities.

For more information visit http://givebacksantabarbara.com/ or call 805.403.2613.

— Kimberly Sky represents The Venturelli Group.

 

