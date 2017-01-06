Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Marine Feels True Meaning of ‘Esprit de Corps’

Fellow officers bring staff sergeant's promotion ceremony to Santa Maria hospital.

Major Aixa Dones, left, Staff Sgt. Jose Briones, Lucia Briones, Staff Sgt. Ruddy Colon, Gunnery Sgt. Nick Martinez and Sgt. Major John Paul Doring celebrate Marine Briones’ promotion.
Major Aixa Dones, left, Staff Sgt. Jose Briones, Lucia Briones, Staff Sgt. Ruddy Colon, Gunnery Sgt. Nick Martinez and Sgt. Major John Paul Doring celebrate Marine Briones’ promotion. (Marian Regional Medical Center)
By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast | January 6, 2017 | 2:54 p.m.

In an unusual turn of events recently, the U.S. Marine Corps took orders from a baby — actually, a baby boy who was on the way.

The child's father, Jose Briones, a Marine of 10 years, was scheduled to be promoted to staff sergeant last week at the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Los Angeles.

It is tradition in the U.S. Marine Corps for a Marine being promoted to select the person he/she would like to pin the new rank on him/her. Staff Sgt. Briones chose his wife Lucia — who was pregnant with their second son — to bestow the honor on him.

But Lucia went into early labor, so fellow Marines — taking their cue from the baby — traveled to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria to present Brione with a plaque and lapel pins in recognition of his new rank while his wife was nearby in the hospital's Maternal and Newborn Center.

“This promotion is such an honor as it is one of the most significant ranks one can achieve,” Staff Sgt. Briones said. “I know it was far for them to come, but I feel thankful; this feels great.”

For a promotion of this sort, the commandant of the Marine Corps convenes a promotion board once a year. To be eligible to be considered for promotion by the board, Marines must meet Time-in-Service and Time-in-Grade requirements. Staff Sgt. Briones was selected from more than 2,400 Marines to receive this honor.

Marian Regional Medical Center, a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, was elated to witness the meritorious promotion of a local member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

— Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 