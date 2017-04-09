Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Marketing Company Awarded at 2017 ADDYs

By Michela Cagliero for S. Lombardi & Associates | April 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

S. Lombardi & Associates was honored with eight awards at the 2017 American Advertising Awards of Coastal California, held recently in Santa Barbara.

“To earn awards in a variety of categories is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Brittany Hensely, sales manager for SLA. “We have a great team that puts a lot of effort into helping our clients tell their stories.”

The agency earned a Silver Award for its Santa Maria Airport newspaper and magazine campaign.

It also received seven Bronze awards which included Page Roofing Consumer Website Design, Villa Automotive Radio Campaign, Raddison Menu design, an animated TV commercial for the Salinas Valley Fair, Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s “Olympic” TV spot, a wine label for the “Class of 66 Reunion,” and in the Film/Video category Bloxygen Sharktank.

The American Advertising Awards, known as the ADDYs, are the advertising industry’s largest and most respected competition, attracting more than 50,000 entries nationwide each year.

The Coastal California competition is put on by AAF-Santa Barbara and features entrants from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, as well as portions of Los Angeles County.

S. Lombardi & Associates is the longest established full service marketing agency on the Central Coast. For additional information contact Brittany Hensley at [email protected] or call 544-9220.

— Michela Cagliero for S. Lombardi & Associates.

 
