Local McDonald’s Manager Earns National Ray Kroc Award for Performance

Santa Barbara/Goleta is home to one of the nation’s top McDonald’s restaurant managers. Omar “Ramo” Santos recently received the Ray Kroc Award, an annual performance-based award that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers in the country.

Named after McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the award was established in 1999 to honor hardworking managers in both corporate owned and independently owned and operated restaurants — those who make Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.

A select 142 managers were chosen this year to receive the Ray Kroc Award, an honor that comes with a cash prize, a Ray Kroc award trophy, ring and pin and a trip to Chicago for an awards gala in March hosted by McDonald’s USA President Jeff Stratton.

“It’s an honor to receive the Ray Kroc Award,” Santos said. “I enjoy serving the community of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and I am proud of the team that helped me earn this recognition.”

Kroc built the McDonald’s business on the belief that greatness can only be achieved through the dedication and support of its people. The award was named after him based on his commitment to people and recognizing their contributions to the organization he helped establish. Each year, this prestigious award is given to the top 1 percent of U.S. general managers to recognize their superior performance and achievement.

“Ramo being honored with the coveted Ray Kroc Award is a true testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, building our business and taking care of our customers’ needs each and every day,” said McDonald’s local owner/operator David Peterson. “We are proud to have Ramo as part of our McDonald’s family and commend him on this truly amazing accolade.”

Santos has worked at the independently owned and operated Santa Barbara/Goleta Camino Real store for 15 years as a valued manager. Santos also coordinates partnerships with the community and is a volunteer for Special Olympics Santa Barbara. In 2013, Santos was a volunteer at the Special Olympics Basketball Tournament held at UCSB. His dedication outside of his restaurant reinforces his commitment to being a contributing member of the community as well as a valued employee.

Winners of the Ray Kroc Award run high performing, profitable restaurants that meets McDonald’s critical customer standards of quality, service and cleanliness. They have strong business knowledge and achieve superior results in restaurant operations, people management and building the business. As a recognized leader in the restaurant, they develop a restaurant team focused on ensuring customers get a fast, accurate and friendly experience every visit.

McDonald’s owner/operators and/or regional staff nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Award to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s. From there, a selection committee of representatives from McDonald’s operations, training and human resources select the top 1 percent of general managers for the Ray Kroc Award.

— Brittany Conklin is a publicist representing Central Coast McDonald’s.