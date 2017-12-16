Local Medi-Cal Recipients, Providers Get Updates During Fire

CenCal Health is reaching out to keep some 180,000 members and 1,500 providers, and the community, informed with key information and resources as the region faces unprecedented impacts from the Thomas Fire.

Updates include information about medication prescriptions and refills for members, providers and pharmacies.

CenCal Health is aware that patients may have lost their medications in an evacuation, may be separated from their usual site of care and pharmacy, or their pharmacy may be currently closed.

Early refill of maintenance medications will be rapidly considered for authorization by CenCal Health.

CenCal Health reminds members to contact their medical office to have prescriptions redirected to an accessible pharmacy, rather than using emergency departments solely for the refill of lost medications; reserving the emergency department use for more critical issues.

Information updates can be found at:

» CenCal Health website home page: click on Information: The Thomas Fire (for Spanish translation, from a desktop web browser, click Español at top right of page)

» Go directly to https://www.cencalhealth.org/community/fire-information.

» Pharmacies and providers will also find the contact information they need to serve members at https://www.cencalhealth.org/community/fire-information.

Operations Update

» Currently CenCal Health is open for business with normal business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the member services line is open for members at 1-877-814-1861 during business hours.

» Members who've been evacuated and need medical services outside Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties should call the member services line.

“We are using every channel available to make sure our members can continue to access the services they need to stay healthy and safe during this challenging time,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“It is an honor to work alongside our network of providers, and to support their efforts with the access and resources they need to continue their outstanding care of our members throughout this emergency and its aftermath,” he said.

For more information, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.