Local Military Order of the World Wars Chapter Wins Seven National Awards

Santa Barbara’s Col. George C. Woolsey Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) won seven major national awards recently at MOWW’s annual national convention. These were all within the medium-size chapter category, which includes 46 chapters throughout the United States.

The awards are:

Homeland Security Program Award, winner.

ROTC Program Award, winner.

Patriotic Education Program Award, 1st runner-up.

Law & Order Program Award, 1st runner-up.

National Security Program Award, 1st runner-up.

Information & Publicity Program Award, 1st runner-up.

Chapter Newsletter Award, 2nd runner-up.

Additionally, two of the chapter’s local nominees in the Law & Order category received national recognition and an award:

Det. Michael Hollis, Santa Barbara Police Department — Outstanding Law & Order Service Award, 1st runner-up.

Fire Capt. Howard Orr, Santa Barbara County Fire Department — Exceptional Law & Order Service Award, 2nd runner-up.



Each year, the local Col. George C. Woolsey Chapter donates more than $5,000 to local youth organizations in support of patriotic education, and to local veterans' organizations.

At a recent meeting, the chapter presented donation checks to the local Boy and Girl Scout organizations, Hearts Therapeutic and the UCSB Student Veterans Organization. MOWW locally is also a major supporter of the Wings of Honor project at Santa Barbara Airport.



“I am so proud of what our chapter has been able to accomplish this year. Our members work very hard to serve others in the Santa Barbara community,” MOWW Region Commander Brig. Gen. Frederick (Fred) R. Lopez, USMCR (ret.) said in support of all of these accomplishments.

Lopez is also committee chairman for the Wings of Honor project.



MOWW is a patriotic Veterans Service Organization based on the motto: “It is nobler to serve than to be served.” It was founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service.

MOWW chapters provide opportunities to support patriotic education, ROTC and JROTC, scouting, monuments and memorials, law and order, and national and homeland security programs. Members include active duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the U.S.:

U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and the Air Force. The group includes the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

MOWW hosts Youth Leadership Conference programs throughout the country, at no cost to high school students attending.

These students receive patriotic education on leadership in a free society, free enterprise system concepts, principles of democracy, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and civic responsibilities associated with preserving American rights and freedoms.

MOWW also sponsors awards programs for Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and Junior ROTC cadets, the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA.



The local chapter, open to all former and retired U.S. military officers, and their immediate family members, meets at 11:45 a.m. every third Tuesday of the month (except in July and August) at the Elks Lodge in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, visit http://www.moww.org/ or call 964-9546.

— Jonatha King for Military Order of the World Wars.