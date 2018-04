Local Mom Deals Out Healthy Choices

Applegate, with the help of her husband, Adam Zimmerman, has developed Food Fun Nutrition Cards, a deck of 52 colorful cards with games that encourage children to make healthy eating and exercise choices. The cards are being used in Santa Barbara elementary schools as well as school districts throughout California. Food Fun Nutrition Cards are also available at Bennetts, Chaucer’s Books and the Goleta Borders. "It is very rewarding to see that the cards are making a positive difference in people’s lives," said Applegate, who recently conducted a survey of almost 1,500 schoolchildren. Of those who used the cards even once, 87 percent reported making a healthy change to their eating habits.

Sharon Applegate, a longtime Santa Barbara resident and nutrition consultant to the Hope School District , has been selected as the featured mom on Mom Inventors , a leading national Web site.

