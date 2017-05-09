Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local Mormon Church Leadership Changes

Santa Barbara Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 11 congregations or wards

William Heath, left, Peter Haws, and Rob Ruth.
William Heath, left, Peter Haws, and Rob Ruth. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
By Joanne Clark for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | May 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara regional leadership for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been changed.

The previous leadership consisting of President Scott Houston, 1st Counselor Robert Olson and 2nd Counselor Paul Sorensen were honorably released after eight years of service.

New leaders of the region, referred to as a stake, are 1st Counselor William Heath of Vandenberg Village, President Peter Haws of Solvang, and 2nd Counselor Rob Ruth of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Stake consists of 11 congregations called wards, including two Spanish-speaking groups and one for singles in Isla Vista, between Carpinteria and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

There are some 3,400 members of the church in the Santa Barbara Stake.

— Joanne Clark for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 