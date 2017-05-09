Local Mormon Church Leadership Changes

Santa Barbara Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 11 congregations or wards

The Santa Barbara regional leadership for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been changed.

The previous leadership consisting of President Scott Houston, 1st Counselor Robert Olson and 2nd Counselor Paul Sorensen were honorably released after eight years of service.

New leaders of the region, referred to as a stake, are 1st Counselor William Heath of Vandenberg Village, President Peter Haws of Solvang, and 2nd Counselor Rob Ruth of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Stake consists of 11 congregations called wards, including two Spanish-speaking groups and one for singles in Isla Vista, between Carpinteria and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

There are some 3,400 members of the church in the Santa Barbara Stake.

— Joanne Clark for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.