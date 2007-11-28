Local Motion Sam Sosa

Noozhawk LOCAL MOTION November 2007 Sam Sosa

{mosimage}

Name: Sam Sosa

Occupation:

How long in Santa Barbara?: I’ve lived in Santa Barbara six years

Best thing about Santa Barbara: The lifestyle and scenery

Down low MAYBE WE CAN USE ANOTHER TERM HERE. "DOWN LOW" HAS COME TO BE KNOWN, IN SOME CIRCLES AS HAVING A HOMOSEXUAL CONNOTATION…//CR on your downloads: I like YouTube the best because it is an unmatched resource of information, whether you are trying to learn how to play a new song on the guitar or get the word out on a new dance move. That last one was for Jonathan and Sylvia who we are very lucky to have in this town.

Pet peeve: People who only look out for themselves

Fitness regime: Four times a week

How you keep it green: I try to never get bags at the grocery/other stores if I can carry my purchases and I ask them to refrain from printing my receipt. Someone asked me how I keep track of my spending … I said : “That’s what online banking is for.” Try it. I also try to recycle my own water bottles when I purchase drinking water.

Favorite local charity or charities: The Unity Shoppe, The Transition House and Direct Relief International. Great Organizations that make a difference in people’s lives

Most fabulous find: A couple of people in my life who have challenged and believed in me more than anybody else.

Advertisement

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >