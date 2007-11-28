Local Motion Sam Sosa

Noozhawk LOCAL MOTION November 2007 Sam Sosa
Name: Sam Sosa
Occupation:
How long in Santa Barbara?: I’ve lived in Santa Barbara six years
Best thing about Santa Barbara: The lifestyle and scenery
on your downloads: I like YouTube the best because it is an unmatched resource of information, whether you are trying to learn how to play a new song on the guitar or get the word out on a new dance move. That last one was for Jonathan and Sylvia who we are very lucky to have in this town.
Pet peeve: People who only look out for themselves
Fitness regime: Four times a week
How you keep it green: I try to never get bags at the grocery/other stores if I can carry my purchases and I ask them to refrain from printing my receipt. Someone asked me how I keep track of my spending … I said : “That’s what online banking is for.” Try it. I also try to recycle my own water bottles when I purchase drinking water.
Favorite local charity or charities: The Unity Shoppe, The Transition House and Direct Relief International. Great Organizations that make a difference in people’s lives
Most fabulous find: A couple of people in my life who have challenged and believed in me more than anybody else.
