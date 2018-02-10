Local Music Legend Ike Jenkins Strikes Up Big Band for Benefit

The Center for Successful Aging (CSA) will hold its sixth annual benefit concert, Sophisticated Ladies, featuring local music legend Ike Jenkins and his 20-piece Big Band at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

CSA will also honor the Assistance League of Santa Barbara with the Spirit of Successful Aging award, recognizing 70 years of service to the local community.

Tickets are $100 for patron seats, $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Inspired by Duke Ellington and Count Basie, Jenkins is forever trying to achieve structured creativity and musical expression through big bands and jazz choirs and, whenever possible, the combination of the two, CSA said.

A native of Omaha, Neb., Jenkins is semi-retired after over 40 years of teaching in public schools, including Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos high schools and La Cumbre Junior High.

Jenkins is currently director of the Monday Madness Jazz Band at Santa Barbara City College. He is a judge and clinician for high school and college jazz festivals throughout the state.

Jenkins' jazz bands and jazz choirs have won competitions including the Reno International Jazz Festival, North Texas Jazz Festival and Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival.

Having served as an early mentor to stars like Katy Perry, Karl Hunter and Dirk Shumaker, from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Howard McGillin to name a few, Jenkins is among the Santa Barbara’s music scene's most beloved personalities.

The Spirit of Successful Aging award is usually presented to an individual, but this year CSA will honor the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, which is celebrating 70 years of service to the Santa Barbara community.

“The Center for Successful Aging is honored to recognize a fellow nonprofit in our community for the important philanthropic and volunteer work they do throughout Santa Barbara County,” said Gary Linker, CSA director.

“It’s a testament to the Assistance League’s mission that the organization has continued to thrive for 70 years, while transforming lives and strengthening communities throughout all of Santa Barbara County.”

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer organization that develops and implements philanthropic programs to benefit children and adults in Santa Barbara County, CSA said.

With 17 philanthropic programs and more than 300 volunteers, Assistance League helps men, women and children of all ages.

“We’re excited and honored to be chosen for the Spirit of Successful Aging award, and to have the added distinction of being the first organization to do so,” said Susan Engles, public relations chairman for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

“To receive the award from such a highly respected organization gives it even greater significance. We send our thanks and appreciation to the Center for Successful Aging for this special recognition, and to our generous community for their 70 years of support,” she said.

CSA said it is proud to continue its tradition of presenting mission-driven events that celebrate both the talent and the love of artists who are seniors, paired alongside younger performers.

These concerts further the mission of the CSA, to serve seniors and their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs, CSA said.

To buy tickets online, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3225624.

For more about CSA, visit CSASB.org or call 898-8080.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Center for Successful Aging.