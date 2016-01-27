Local NAMI Chapter Offering Course for Families of Adults Living With Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southern Santa Barbara County invites family members of adults living with serious mental health conditions to register for its upcoming Family-to-Family education program.

The free, 12-session course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved ones who are living with mental illness, while maintaining their own well-being.

Conducted by trained teachers who are also family members that have been through the course, the program will include information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions.

In additional to gaining knowledge about these mental disorders, participants will learn coping skills such as handling crisis and relapse, listening and communication techniques, problem-solving, recovery and rehabilitation and self-care in the midst of worry and stress.

Members will also receive information about treatment options.

Thousands of participants have described the NAMI Family-to-Family program as life-changing.

“This course overall was the single most, without a doubt, helpful and informative thing ever offered in all my years searching for answers,” said a local participant who previously completed the program. “It has helped me to understand better and communicate more effectively with my brother.”

Pre-registration is required and space is limited for spring classes. Those interested are encouraged to register now.

For more information or to register, please contact Gracie Huerta at 805.884.8440 x3206 or [email protected].

The 12-week program will be held on Wednesday evenings at the Mental Wellness Center, located 617 Garden Street in Santa Barbara.

NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County is a program of the Mental Wellness Center.

— Jennifer Passaretti represents the National Alliance of Mental Illness.