Local Nonprofit Leaders Gather to Learn, Reflect, Share Ideas

Presented by SurfMedia Communications, a Santa Barbara-based PR and marketing firm, some 60 nonprofit leaders from across the tri-counties joined forces at the Narrative Loft in Santa Barbara June 27 for an opportunity to reflect on recent challenges and plan for the future of their organizations.

International speaker, trainer and author Tai Sunnanon led the discussion at the event. Sunnanon commented on the abundance of leadership expertise in the room, and commended nonprofit leaders in the region for their resiliency and adaptability in the wake of recent disasters.

“I fully believe that 80 percent of the answers to the problems we’re trying to solve are in this room,” said Sunnanon. “It’s my job to pull that information out of you so others can benefit from your knowledge and experience.”

Sunnanon is the CEO of the strategic insights group, a mission-driven strategy firm in Los Angeles. He is an acclaimed expert in social responsibility, entrepreneurship, and adaptive leadership.

Sunnanon has consulted and guided national and international organizations, including the United Nations, MasterCard Foundation, UCLA, Silicon Valley Nonprofit Consortium, and Harvard University.

He holds a BA from UCLA and completed his doctoral coursework at Harvard University, where he also earned his MPP and EdM degrees.

After the keynote session, attendees broke into small-group discussions to address topics critical to the success and growth of nonprofit organizations, including long-term strategy, fundraising and development, strategic partnerships, and staff leadership development.

Participants in the small-group discussions were tasked with brainstorming some of the challenges they’ve faced related to the topic, creating action plans to improve the most common challenges, and presenting the highlights of their discussion to the general audience.

“It’s our hope that we can continue to create these kinds of opportunities and offer new useful information and tools for nonprofit leadership,” said Juliana Minsky, partner at SurfMedia Communications.

“When leaders at all stages of experience want to challenge themselves, share experiences and tackle problems together, everyone in the community benefits,” she said.

Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape was presented by SurfMedia Communications and hosted by Marybeth Carty. The following organizations were represented at the workshop:

A Busy Woman Consulting

A Different Point of View

Art, Design & Architecture Museum at UCSB

AHA! Attitude. Harmony. Achievement

Angels Foster Care

Animal Shelter Assistance Program

Association for Women in Communication

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

Braille Institute

Child Abuse Listening Mediation

Camerata Pacifica

Carpinteria Arts Center

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce

CASA of Santa Barbara County

CenCal Health

Center for Successful Aging

Coastal Housing Partnership

Doctors Without Walls

Domestic Violence Solutions

Easy Lift Transportation

El Centrito Family Learning Centers

Ensemble Theatre Company

Family Service Agency/Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center

First 5 Santa Barbara

Flamenco Arts Festival

Food From The Heart

FOOD Share

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Friends of VADA at Santa Barbara High School

Friendship Center

Fund for Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare

New Beginnings Counseling Center

Northern Santa Barbara County United Way

United Way of Santa Barbara County

PathPoint

Rona Barrett Foundation

Ruby Road Leadership

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Santa Barbara Partners in Education

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

SBCC Foundation

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

— Andy Silverman for SurfMedia Communications.