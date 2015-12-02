Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local Nonprofits Thank Goleta Council For Latest Round of Community Grant Funding

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 2, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.

More Goleta children are being helped in after-school programs, more students are enjoying music education and a growing number of families are being reached to prevent violence, thanks to a community grant program. 

That was a just snapshot into the good coming from the $100,000 in funding the Goleta City Council awarded in the 2015-16 fiscal year to local nonprofits, which sent representatives to Tuesday’s meeting to let officials know how they’re using the money.

Twenty of 34 grant recipients addressed council in an informal presentation, the brainchild of Councilman Roger Aceves, according to Mayor Paula Perotte.

Council awarded 37 grants — 10 more than last year —in Goleta City Grant funding to organizations in April.

Another 10 organizations saw funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in its annual Community Development Block Grants (CDGB) to fund public services.

“It’s a good time for you to make sure you leave contact information,” Perotte said of nonprofits sharing their missions. “Maybe you’ll get volunteers or more contributions."

Fittingly, the Goleta City Council also authorized staff Tuesday to initiate the 2016-2017 grant application cycle for both programs beginning Dec. 15, with a deadline of Feb. 1, 2016.

Most of this year’s grant recipients catered to low-income, educational or cultural opportunities, each receiving a maximum of $3,500.

The Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center was using its newfound $3,000 donation to reach more community members, educating them and working to eliminate all forms of sexual violence with counselors and a 24-hour hotline.

Ashlyn Strahle, club director of Goleta’s Boys & Girls Club, said the city’s donation helps support overall programming and allows the facility to remain open on Saturdays.

She said the club is serving an average of 150 youth per day — twice as many as last year.

The Goleta Education Foundation, Isla Vista Youth Projects, Santa Barbara Symphony, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, United Way of Santa Barbara County and others were also increasing efforts thanks to Goleta, representatives said.

“Wow, that’s all I can say,” Perotte said. “We have so many incredible nonprofits.”

