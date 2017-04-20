Local Panel to Discuss Living With Dyslexia

The Santa Barbara Public Library presents My Life with Dyslexia, a panel discussion, 6:45-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Adult Literacy Center on the main floor of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Four local adults will discuss their experiences growing up with dyslexia, and how they met challenges and embraced their gifts. They will share stories and insights about their struggles and successes.

Panelists are: architect Paul Zink, graphic designer Christine Feldman, Santa Barbara High School athletic director Joe Chenoweth, and pastry chef Jordan Thomas.

Dyslexia is a brain-based, phonological processing disorder that affects up to one in five children. Individuals with dyslexia face challenges manipulating language.

Occurring along a continuum from mild to severe, dyslexia is an example of neurodiversity rather than a disease.

The event is supported by Team Read, a joint project of the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program; community group Dyslexia Santa Barbara; and an Adult Education Block Grant administered by SBCC.

The library’s Dyslexia Project will present additional events, including free training for parents and tutors who want to help individuals with dyslexia, throughout the year.

For more information, call 564-5619 or contact [email protected]

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries.