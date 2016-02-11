Local Pediatrician Christopher Elstner Joins Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is pleased to announce well-known local pediatrician Christopher L. Elstner, M.D., has joined their medical team, seeing patients at both the new Goleta Neighborhood Clinic and the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic.

“We could not be more pleased that Dr. Elstner has joined us at our Goleta and Isla Vista clinics; Chris has a wealth of experience and the knowledge and passion needed to provide outstanding medical care to each child he cares for,” said Dr. Charles Fenzi, CEO and chief medical officer at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Elstner graduated from The University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vt., in 1980 and went on to complete an internship and residency in pediatrics at the University of Utah affiliated hospitals, including Primary Children’s Hospital, in Salt Lake City in 1983.

In 1983 Elstner returned to the University of Vermont College of Medicine to serve as chief resident in pediatrics and from 1983-88 Elstner served as a primary care pediatrician at Mousetrap Pediatrics in St. Albans, Vt.

In 1988 Elstner made his way to Santa Barbara to serve as pediatrician and part owner of the Children’s Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara.

He remained with Children’s Medical Clinic until 2013 when he joined the Buellton Medical Center before joining the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in December 2015.

“The key to providing the best healthcare to all is simple: good people taking care of good people," Elstner said. "The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics do that every day and I am proud to be a part of that tradition.”

Elstner is available to see babies and children of all ages at the Goleta and Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinics. For appointments or additional information call 805.968.1511 or go to www.sbclinics.org.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare organization, whose mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity.

— Anne Kratz is the director of development at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.