Local Photographer Fritz Olenberger Exhibits Works to Benefit Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | May 2, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Twenty-four stunning images created and donated by local photographer Fritz Olenberger depicting Santa Barbara’s vibrant energy are on display at the Pacific Western Bank located at 30 E Figueroa Street.

All of the images featured in the show are available for sale with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support local cancer care at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Pacific Western Bank has graciously offered to match the value of Olenberger’s contribution with a gift of their own to the Cancer Center.

Olenberger is a regular contributor to online Santa Barbara news sources Noozhawk and Edhat and is a volunteer photographer for many Santa Barbara organizations, including the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, American Cancer Society, Doctors Without Walls, Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Flamenco Arts Festival, Spirit of ’76 Foundation, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and Santa Barbara Trust for Historical Preservation.

He has been a credentialed photographer for the Amgen Tour of California, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Tournament of Roses parade. His photographs have appeared on the covers of The Independent, the Sentinel, the News Press Scene, Family Life and Santa Barbara Lawyer.

The photos in the show are printed on metal using a special process using dye sublimation inks, heat and pressure. Colors are vibrant, the luminescence is breathtaking and the image durability is 2-4 times longer than traditional silver based photo papers.

An artist’s reception will be held at the bank’s downtown location at 5 p.m. June 2, 2016, as part of the First Thursday event organized by the Downtown Santa Barbara.

All photographs are available for sale. To purchase, contact the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at 805.898.2115.

Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 
