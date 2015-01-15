Local Planned Parenthood Welcomes New CEO Jenna Tosh

The Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., as president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 9.

Tosh will replace longtime president Cheryl Rollings, who retired in November after 25 years of service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna Tosh’s energy, experience and leadership," said Deborah Lynch, board chair. "Her strong commitment to Planned Parenthood's mission, vision for patient centered care, public policy expertise and proven executive leadership in health care and clinical services will direct the organization's sustainable growth in a rapidly changing health care environment.”

Tosh brings seven years of experience with the Planned Parenthood family, most recently as chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Greater Orlando, a reproductive health-care provider with three health centers serving four counties in Florida.

In addition to her proven executive leadership, Tosh’s doctorate in public policy, experience as a director of health education and strategic planning skills make her a dynamic fit for PPSBVSLO.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties as the organization’s new president and CEO,” Tosh said.

“PPSBVSLO has a proud history of helping women, men and young people lead healthy lives. Through dedication and vision, the organization has provided high-quality, accessible health care for 50 years. Today, PPSBVSLO is an essential community resource, providing care to over 37,000 individuals each year.

“There remains tremendous opportunity to improve sexual and reproductive health and to meet still unmet need in our communities. I am eager to partner with the organization’s committed board, talented staff and passionate supporters as we continue Planned Parenthood’s essential work.”

— Julie Mickelberry is the vice president of communications for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.