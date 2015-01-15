Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Planned Parenthood Welcomes New CEO Jenna Tosh

By Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties | January 15, 2015 | 4:51 p.m.

The Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., as president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 9.

Tosh
Jenna Tosh

Tosh will replace longtime president Cheryl Rollings, who retired in November after 25 years of service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna Tosh’s energy, experience and leadership," said Deborah Lynch, board chair. "Her strong commitment to Planned Parenthood's mission, vision for patient centered care, public policy expertise and proven executive leadership in health care and clinical services will direct the organization's sustainable growth in a rapidly changing health care environment.”

Tosh brings seven years of experience with the Planned Parenthood family, most recently as chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Greater Orlando, a reproductive health-care provider with three health centers serving four counties in Florida.

In addition to her proven executive leadership, Tosh’s doctorate in public policy, experience as a director of health education and strategic planning skills make her a dynamic fit for PPSBVSLO.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties as the organization’s new president and CEO,” Tosh said.

“PPSBVSLO has a proud history of helping women, men and young people lead healthy lives. Through dedication and vision, the organization has provided high-quality, accessible health care for 50 years. Today, PPSBVSLO is an essential community resource, providing care to over 37,000 individuals each year.

“There remains tremendous opportunity to improve sexual and reproductive health and to meet still unmet need in our communities. I am eager to partner with the organization’s committed board, talented staff and passionate supporters as we continue Planned Parenthood’s essential work.”

— Julie Mickelberry is the vice president of communications for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 