Local Players Combine for Six Goals in Team USA Rout

Water Polo

The Neushul sisters and Mary Brooks combined for six goals, powering Team USA to a 17-4 rout of Japan in a group-play game at the FINA Super League Final in Shanghai, China on Wednesday night.

Nine Team USA players scored, led by Alys Williams with three goals.

The U.S. completes pool play Thursday against Russia, which tied Netherlands, 10-10, on Wednesday.

Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Brooks all played for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club. They each scored two goals in the blowout win.

Kiley Neushul assisted on younger sister Jamie’s drive to the middle for the second goal of the game. Jamie Neushul then assisted Brooks on her first score. Japan ran a dynamic driving offense that is not unlike 805 Santa Barbara’s drive-set offense that eschews a predetermined center forward. Team USA countered with their own driving offense testing the Japanese defense with pinpoint cross passes for goals.

— Peter Neushul contributed to this story.

