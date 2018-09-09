Sunday, September 9 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Local Players Help Team USA Win Water Polo World Cup Title

World Cup champions Click to view larger
Local water polo players Paige Hauschild (left), Jamie Neushul, Kiley Neushul and Amanda Longan show off their gold medals and the World Cup. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2018 | 1:46 p.m.

Two weeks ago, they were playing in the Santa Barbara High pool, celebrating the career of Kami Craig.

On Sunday, local players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild and Amanda Longan were in Surgut, Russia standing on the top of the podium and wearing gold medals with the rest of their U.S. water polo teammates after beating host Russia in the championship game of the FINA World Cup.

The U.S. jumped out to an early lead and beat Russia, 8-5, to win its third straight World Cup and fourth overall.

It was the first for the local players, who have won a world championship and World League Super Final titles in their short careers. Kiley Neushul also has an Olympics gold medal from 2016.

Maggie Steffens, who helped the team to back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, led the team in scoring with three goals on six shots and was named MVP, while Jamie Neushul contributed two goals on three shots.

Paige Hauschild, a USC sophomore and a San Marcos alum who scored seven goals in one game during the tournament, added one goal. She finished second behind tournament scoring leader Anna Espar Llaquet of Spain with 15 goals.

Sisters Aria and Makenzie Fischer, who won Olympic gold in 2016, also scored for the U.S. and goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson made 14 saves, limiting the Russians to just one goal in each of the first three quarters as the U.S. built up a 7-3 lead heading into the fourth. 

Russia was playing in the World Cup final for the first time in 21 years after defeating Australia in the semifinal Saturday. The U.S. defeated Spain to reach the final.

The win means the U.S. maintains its hold on all major women’s water polo titles: Olympic Games, world championships, World League, World Cup. Team USA also holds the Pan American Games and Intercontinental Tournament titles.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 