Local Players Score Goals for Team USA in International Tournament

Water Polo

Local water polo players got into the act in Team USA's 24-2 rout of New Zealand in its second group-play game at the FINA Intercontinental Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday.

Abbi Hill (Dos Pueblos junior) and Jamie Neushul (DP, Stanford alum) each scored three goals and Ryann Neushul (DP senior) tallied a pair for the U.S. National Women's Team in the blowout win.

The Americans lost their tournament opener to Australia, 9-8, on Tuesday. Jamie Neushul had a goal in the first quarter and Ryann Neushul drew five ejections in the final period, but it wasn't enough to beat the Aussies.

Team USA completes group play Thursday against Kazakhstan before advancing to the playoffs.

The reigning Olympic and World Champions will face stiff competition from China, Japan, and Canada, the strongest teams in the opposite bracket on Friday and Saturday. Games are streamed live and feed along with game replays at https://www.finaauckland2018.com/livestreaming.

The championship game is on Sunday.

Peter Neushul is reporting from Auckand, New Zealand.