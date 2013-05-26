Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local Pocketbook Coupons Bring Best Deals to You

By Iver Petersen for Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons | May 26, 2013 | 4:58 a.m.

Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons launched this month to promote locally owned and operated Santa Barbara businesses to locals and tourists alike.

The brainchild of Jued Martinez, a Santa Barbara native with 25-plus years of experience in commercial printing, Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons combines the ease of carrying coupons with you to the store with the ability to download the coupons from its website, www.SantaBarbaraLocal.com, to your phone.

It brings you the best deals and discounts in Santa Barbara, featuring businesses that are exclusive to our town. Among them are Dick Lawrence’s Harbor Mini Mart, 305 W. Cabrillo Blvd. next to the boat launch ramp, Loren Manser’s Gino’s Sicilian Express Pizza at 12 W. Figueroa St., Ed Dougherty’s Green & Yellow Basket at 911 State St., and many, many more.

The coupon book has been an immediate hit with locals and tourists. With a walking map of State Street — and soon to include Milpas Street and the Mesa — and the fact that it fits right in your pocket, it is an indispensable tool for the Santa Barbara lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for something to eat, something to do or just want to save some money, pick one up. They are available at the advertisers as well as various locations around town, and can be downloaded from the website.

If you have a local business and would like to be included in a future edition (they publish monthly), contact Iver Petersen through the website, by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.256.0345.

— Iver Petersen represents Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons.

 
