Local PODS Owner Donates $100,000 in Services to Help Local Nonprofits

Steve Yapp, franchise owner of PODS moving and storage who serves the Tri-Counties, has made supporting the community a key part of his company. Saving local nonprofits more than $100,000 in logistics this past year, PODS continues to be involved with more than 50 community charities.

Passionate about the community, Yapp utilizes the mobility and storing abilities of PODS containers to relieve charities the stress of logistics by using his own trucks, fuel and employees.

“We are more in awe of the Tri-Counties' true heroes that provide an incredible network of supporters who work tirelessly for the area’s individuals and families that are most in need,” Yapp said.

Organizations that PODS currently supports include the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club, Casa Pacifica, Santa Maria Rodeo and the California Strawberry Festival.

“The bottom line is PODS does it because it is our small opportunity to do the right thing, the thing that every thriving business should do and that is gives back to the community that supports us,” Yapp said.

— Erin Brown is a publicist representing PODS.