Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local PODS Owner Donates $100,000 in Services to Help Local Nonprofits

By Erin Brown for PODS | January 21, 2014 | 1:00 p.m.

Steve Yapp, franchise owner of PODS moving and storage who serves the Tri-Counties, has made supporting the community a key part of his company. Saving local nonprofits more than $100,000 in logistics this past year, PODS continues to be involved with more than 50 community charities.

Passionate about the community, Yapp utilizes the mobility and storing abilities of PODS containers to relieve charities the stress of logistics by using his own trucks, fuel and employees.

“We are more in awe of the Tri-Counties' true heroes that provide an incredible network of supporters who work tirelessly for the area’s individuals and families that are most in need,” Yapp said.

Organizations that PODS currently supports include the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club, Casa Pacifica, Santa Maria Rodeo and the California Strawberry Festival.

“The bottom line is PODS does it because it is our small opportunity to do the right thing, the thing that every thriving business should do and that is gives back to the community that supports us,” Yapp said.

Click here for more information about PODS and the local charities it serves.

— Erin Brown is a publicist representing PODS.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 