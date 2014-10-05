Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Police Ready to Roll Out New Squad Cars as Ford Crown Vic Nears End of the Road

Santa Barbara police switch to the Chevy Caprice while other law enforcement agencies turn to Ford Explorers, Interceptors

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 5, 2014 | 11:30 p.m.

After sitting in the cars, driving them and imagining transporting a suspect or two in the backseat, a panel of Santa Barbara police officers has decided to switch to Chevrolet Caprice patrol cars.

The first shipment of black-and-whites was delivered late last month as a sort of changing of the guard, since police departments can no longer purchase the signature Ford Crown Victoria, which came off the factory line for the last time in 2011.

After more than two decades of driving a distinctive model made popular by law enforcement and taxi companies, police agencies have been forced to find a reliable replacement.

Santa Barbara police went with the Caprice sedan — what they used to patrol in before the Crown Vic — in large part because it had the most interior space of four options and is most similar to its predecessor, according to Lt. Bill Marazita, who served on the panel of officers who made the decision.

He said they also considered the Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer and Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle, the replacement adopted statewide by the California Highway Patrol.

“We think that probably any of them could meet our needs,” Marazita told Noozhawk. “But, obviously, we have to fit a lot of equipment in there.”

The first fully tagged and equipped Chevy Caprice should hit the streets sometime this month, he said, noting the car would be tested by several officers before the other four vehicles are retrofitted with a backseat partition, radio and video equipment, and other gear.

The process will be slow, as current patrol cars are decommissioned at around 100,000 miles and new cars are filtered in. Once equipment and tags are removed, the Crown Victorias are sold at auction.

Other local law enforcement agencies will also slowly filter in replacement patrol vehicles. The Lompoc Police Department chose Ford Explorers, while Santa Maria police are going with Explorers and the all-wheel drive Ford Taurus.

Those traveling on Santa Barbara County roads have likely already seen the four-wheel drive Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle, adopted by the CHP for its improved traction control, turbo V6 engine, electronic stability control and more.

CHP Officer John Gutierrez instructs others on how to drive the vehicle, which replaced all local Crown Vic patrol cars at once because the cars require different radio frequencies and equipment.

The 300-horsepower automatic vehicles are easier to handle, get up to freeway speeds faster and post slightly better gas mileage than predecessors (18 mpg in city driving and 21 mpg on the highway).

“I really like this vehicle,” Gutierrez said, explaining exhaustive agency testing.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department delayed a replacement decision, buying up 35 Crown Victorias in 2010 and 2011 and storing them in a number of county yards.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Darin Fotheringham said the cars gave the department four to five more years to identify an ideal replacement and to save money.

“We’re able to save a fairly significant amount of money because we install a lot of specialty-type of equipment,” he said. “A lot of that equipment is make- and model-specific.”

About 10 cars from that surplus remain today, with patrol cars rotated out at about 150,000 miles, he said.

Sergeants already drive a Chevy Tahoe or Ford Expedition because they store extra gear.

Fotheringham said the department hasn’t yet picked a replacement vehicle, but will decide next year by evaluating what other agencies are using.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

