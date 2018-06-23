Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Police Officer Wins Bronze Medal at World Games

Officer Michaela Bebernes captured third in overall finish in crossfit division

Weightlifting is part of Officer Michaela Bebernes’ crossfit regimen.
Weightlifting is part of Officer Michaela Bebernes’ crossfit regimen. (Santa Barbara Police Department)
By Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department | August 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

World Police and Fire Games Medal Winner

The city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Police Department congratulates Officer Michaela Bebernes for her recent accomplishment at the World Police and Fire Games held Aug. 14-15 in Los Angeles.

Bebernes competed in the Women’s Crossfit Elite division (ages 18-29) and earned a podium spot by taking a third-place overall finish in the competition (among some 35 international participants) earning a bronze medal.

The World Police and Fire Games started in 1983 as a competition geared toward the health, wellness and comradery of first-responders throughout the world. It is modeled after the California Police Olympics (established in 1967).

“... the aim of the World Police and Fire Games is to offer the same variety of sports, and same high caliber of venues, officials and athletic achievements as the California Games, but on a global scale.” — from the World Police and Fire games website.

Crossfit categories have been added to the games recently and have proven popular.

Bebernes — a Santa Barbara police officer for the last 18 months — is an avid crossfit competitor. She competed in the 2017 Crossfit Open competition in Southern California, where she finished fourth overall in the law-enforcement division.

Her success at the open placed her 26th in the world for female law-enforcement competitors. This high finish earned her an invitation into the Elite Division of the World Police and Fire Games.

At the World Police and Fire Games, Bebernes competed in five events over two days. The events incorporated overall body fitness along with strength and endurance.

Many of the stages included running with weighted vests, repeating cycles of exercises several times, and pushing through fatigue while still lifting heavy weights.

Bebernes said she was happy with the results of the competition and believes exercise and fitness are key to a long career and life.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 