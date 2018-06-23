Local Police Officer Wins Bronze Medal at World Games

Officer Michaela Bebernes captured third in overall finish in crossfit division

World Police and Fire Games Medal Winner

The city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Police Department congratulates Officer Michaela Bebernes for her recent accomplishment at the World Police and Fire Games held Aug. 14-15 in Los Angeles.

Bebernes competed in the Women’s Crossfit Elite division (ages 18-29) and earned a podium spot by taking a third-place overall finish in the competition (among some 35 international participants) earning a bronze medal.

The World Police and Fire Games started in 1983 as a competition geared toward the health, wellness and comradery of first-responders throughout the world. It is modeled after the California Police Olympics (established in 1967).

“... the aim of the World Police and Fire Games is to offer the same variety of sports, and same high caliber of venues, officials and athletic achievements as the California Games, but on a global scale.” — from the World Police and Fire games website.

Crossfit categories have been added to the games recently and have proven popular.

Bebernes — a Santa Barbara police officer for the last 18 months — is an avid crossfit competitor. She competed in the 2017 Crossfit Open competition in Southern California, where she finished fourth overall in the law-enforcement division.

Her success at the open placed her 26th in the world for female law-enforcement competitors. This high finish earned her an invitation into the Elite Division of the World Police and Fire Games.

At the World Police and Fire Games, Bebernes competed in five events over two days. The events incorporated overall body fitness along with strength and endurance.

Many of the stages included running with weighted vests, repeating cycles of exercises several times, and pushing through fatigue while still lifting heavy weights.

Bebernes said she was happy with the results of the competition and believes exercise and fitness are key to a long career and life.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.