Local Prep Basketball Players Earn CIF Second-Team Honors

Four local high school basketball players received All-CIF second-team honors in their respective divisions by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Association.
The SCIBA selected second teams in all divisions for boys and girls.
In the Division 2A, senior forward Ben Clay of CIF-champion Santa Barbara High was honored; senior Pierce O'Donnell of Laguna Blanca was selected in Division 5A and junior Ricky Beebe of Providence was named to the team in Division 6.
In girls basketball, Bishop Diego's Summer Soto was picked for the Division 5A squad.
