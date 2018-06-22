Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:32 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Print Management Company Expands

By Stephen Prosser for Duplicated Business Solutions | June 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Duplicated Business Solutions in Santa Maria has announced it has purchased Central Coast Copier & Fax in Santa Maria.

“We are pleased by the arrangement and look forward to taking on the additional customers from Central Coast Copier & Fax," said Bill Brown, owner of Duplicated Business Solutions. "We’ll be adding them to our growing client list who already enjoy our excellence in customer service.

"As a well-established business in the area, many customers have already benefited from deploying our business solutions, like our managed print and IT services."

"Griselda Cruz at Contreras Farms deployed our managed print and IT services and immediately enjoyed a seamless and secure integration across their print and computer network," he said.

“Our computers used to crash on a daily basis, it was tough,” said Cruz, the controller for Contreras Farms.

By anticipating their needs and responding with parts and supplies before they’re mandatory to continue business, “That takes a lot off my plate and allows me to handle the business without the constant computer system breakdowns and spending a fortune on ink or toners like we used to," Cruz said.

Duplicated Business Solutions' managed print and IT service packages allow it to provide copiers and printers, and partial-to-complete computer and network management to local companies that don't want and hassle of printers that jam or computers that arbitrarily slow or stop working.

"With the print service, we have it basically down to the point where our customers just buy paper – that’s it," the company said.

Duplicated Business Solutions' expanding computer and network services has been mainly customer driven and was a response to their needs and feedback.

Customer service has been the key element to Duplicated Business Solutions' business and customer feedback is a large part of the company's commitment to delivering the latest in technology and products in one seamless and convenient platform.

Founded in 2008, Brown built Duplicated Business Solutions into the only Santa Maria-based leader in both the print and IT service industry. For more information, visit www.getduplicated.com.

— Stephen Prosser for Duplicated Business Solutions.

 

