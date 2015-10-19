Local Professionals Alex Koper and George Leis Join United Way as Chairmen

Advice

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) is pleased to announce Alex Koper as chair of UWSBC’s Young Leader’s Society (YLS) Executive Committee and George Leis as chair for UWSBC’s 2015–16 Community Campaign.

YLS provides community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals, and the Community Campaign focuses on raising pledges to create and operate community based partnerships to achieve community driven goals in education, financial stability and health.

As chairman of YLS, Koper will help plan upcoming events, serve as a spokesperson for the group and assist with the achievement of yearly goals and objectives.

Koper works for Citibank and runs the real estate secured lending group in Southern California. Prior to Citibank, he worked at Bank of America and held leadership positions in wealth management, consumer bank and mortgage businesses.

Koper was also a chairperson for the bank’s community volunteer organization, where he logged more many volunteer hours.​ Koper joined YLS in 2011 and UWSBC’s board of directors in August 2014.

As chairman of the Community Campaign, Leis will provide leadership, direction and support to the campaign cabinet to ensure success.

Leis is the national manager for Union Bank’s Private Bank. Prior to becoming the national manager, Leis was the president of Union Bank’s Central Coast region and served as president and CEO of Pacific Capital Bancorp.

Leis is an active member of the community and is involved with numerous charitable causes and nonprofits including the Union Bank Foundation and the Santa Barbara Zoo. He also serves as a board member for the Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project, the Santa Barbara Symphony and Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.