Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:41 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Ranchers Forced to Sell Off Cattle to Stay Afloat During Drought

Government relief may be on the way, but until then, cattlemen are thinning their herds in an effort to survive California's devastating dry spell

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 17, 2014 | 10:21 p.m.

Restless with worry, rancher Bill Giorgi recently took a drive with his wife into the Santa Ynez Mountains and solemnly stared at brown pastures that typically gleam a beautiful green this time of year.

Without grass, Giogi can’t feed the hundreds of cattle that graze on some of his 1,500 acres near Nojoqui Grade off Highway 101, land that has been in the family since the 1800s.

In the middle of the worst drought in California’s 160 years of record-keeping — with all but four of the state’s 58 counties declaring natural disaster due to lack of rain — Giogi has sold off two-thirds of his herd so he won’t break the bank buying expensive feeding hay and supplements.

He might unload more to Texas buyers if rain doesn’t fall soon, which prompts painful memories of selling off the entire herd when the water well dried up during the five-year drought in the late 1980s.

Uncertainty keeps the seasoned cowboy up at night, and he’s not the only one shooting agonizing glances skyward.

“We’ve really been hurt in the cattle industry because, basically, we grow grass. That’s what we do,” said Giorgi, who’s pushing 64. “When we don’t have any rainfall, then we have no production.

"All the springs and rivers are dry. About the only bright spot is the cattle prices are up.”

In an effort to help, Gov. Jerry Brown last month declared a drought state of emergency for California, and unveiled a list of livestock disaster-assistance programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Bill.

Whether local cattlemen will receive relief remains to be seen, as the rules of the program were still being developed.

The drought was a main topic of discussion last week when Santa Barbara County cattle ranchers met in Santa Ynez. Most are thinning their herds to avoid the high cost of buying feed for cattle that normally would be grazing on lush pasture lands. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

More certain, however, are the higher beef prices expected to be passed on to consumers, and leaner living for some struggling ranchers in the meantime.

The price of beef at market may be at an all-time high, but so is the cost of everything else ranchers might turn to as stopgap measures while the drought wears on.

Grass-fed cattle put on the bulk of their weight between now and the middle of May, but most Santa Barbara County areas have seen just fractions of the inches of rain necessary to grow planted seeds.

Drought was clearly on the mind during a gathering last week of local ranchers and California Cattlemen’s Association officials at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks Janeway Carriage House.

Tim Koopman, association president and a fourth-generation producer, told the group a horror story of a family patriarch who recently went to the grave $300,000 in debt because of drought-relief efforts.

Some were exiting the industry altogether to stave off losses, he said.

Koopman warned that building back herd numbers would be difficult, but found a silver lining in the fact that cows were readily bought up by cattlemen in Texas and Oklahoma — states that experienced little rainfall last year.

Ranchers said this year’s drought was the worst in memory.

“This is probably the worst one I’ve seen in my 70-some years,” said Willy Chamberlin, who helps manage an 8,500-acre family property in Los Olivos. “The only real relief is Mother Nature. This one has hit us from the standpoint that we never got started.

"Right now there’s almost no moisture in the ground. Even good rain is three weeks away from decent grass. These are drastic times.”

Chamberlin said he sent some good cows up the road due to lack of feed. A ranch that boasts 1,500 cattle in February in a good year now has a herd of around 300.

He was forced to buy costly truckloads of hay he usually grows, and has resorted to weaning calves off mothers’ milk earlier than usual so moms require less feed.

“If we don’t get any rain, we will probably have no cattle or damn few cattle when it comes around to the first of June,” Chamberlin said.

The cheapest loss could be the first loss, since ranchers who sell off cattle sooner have a better chance of rationing enough grass for later.

Ranchers can’t afford to irrigate grounds year-round, and the state could suffer billions of dollars in drought-related losses from farming and related businesses, according to estimates by the California Farm Water Coalition.

At some point, reducing herd heads will be the only option, said Santa Barbara rancher Ed Brown, whose family has cattle in California and owns a feed lot in Nebraska.

Brown just hopes everyone doesn’t go to the market at the same time, driving down prices.

“What we always hope for is a steady market that people can depend on,” he said. “When you have a drought like this, it just throws a wrench in the works that you can’t really plan for long term or even short term, for that matter. It looks like it’s going to be tough for a while.”

With grass-growing season arguably already coming to an end, Giorgi will consider drilling a new well — at least a $70,000 project — on land he has worked a lifetime to keep in the family.

Recovery seems far off, and thinning the herd could present more questions than answers.

“If everybody sells this year, and it rains next year, where are all the cattle going to come from?” Giorgi said. “And at what high price?”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 