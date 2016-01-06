Local Real Estate Agents Randy Freed and Kellie Roche Launch New Website

Real Estate

Wishing a happy New Year to their valued clients, business partners and community, local real estate team Randy Freed and Kellie Roche are excited to unveil their new website, The Santa Barbara Lifestyle.

The site has a new and improved look and also features easy-to-navigate elements so clients and the community can learn more about the duo, their real estate services and current listings.

It also has some other amazing new features including the following:

» Highly useful and fun "SB AREAS" neighborhood pages with school district information

» Videos of properties integrated seamlessly, one of which has been featured on both Placester.com's list of the top 10 Most Stunning Real Estate Listing Videos of 2015 and Digital Journal's article, "Drone photography is upping the real estate game dramatically" for luxury listings.

» Beautiful, responsive property landing pages to showcase what each property has to offer and all the info you need as a potential buyer or seller

» Customizable property searches and property maps

» Access to numerous testimonials from valued clients

» Team bios and contact information

» The Santa Barbara Lifestyle Blog, where you can find out the latest in real estate trends, market updates and exciting news about local Santa Barbara happenings

Randy Freed and Kellie Roche are real estate agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties.

Visit their new website, follow them on Facebook and contact today for any of your real estate needs.

— Christina Markos is the marketing manager for The Santa Barbara Lifestyle.