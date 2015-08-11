Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Local Real Estate Executive Joins Transition House Board of Directors

By Kathleen Baushke for Transition House | August 11, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

Transition House, Santa Barbara’s only homeless services agency serving exclusively families with children, announced that Jim Carrillo has been elected as a new member of the agency’s board of directors.

As a vice president of residential properties for the Towbes Group, a leading local real estate development company, he will bring additional expertise to the board as it continues its mission of finding solutions to family homelessness.

“We’re excited to have Jim join us,” said Transition House Board President Jim Buckley. “One of our current strategic goals is to have a greater impact in creating and maintaining affordable housing. Carillo’s long years of work in the field of residential properties at all levels will be invaluable to us. He also brings a great enthusiasm for our mission of helping motivated families succeed.”

“I look forward to contributing to this great organization helping good people create better lives,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo has been with the Towbes Group since 2005. His current role is vice president of residential properties.

He is a certified property manager and previously worked in Los Angeles for the R & B Realty Group. He also serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association.

—Kathleen Baushke is the executive director of Transition House.

 
